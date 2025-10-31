17-year-old girl, 4 friends kill mother over relationship scolding

Initially, it was treated as an unnatural death

The crime was discovered on October 27 when Netravathi's sister found her in an unnatural position and called police.

At first, it was treated as an unnatural death, but things changed when the daughter went missing.

After being found and questioned, she admitted to her involvement, along with her boyfriend and three other minors.

Most of those involved are now in custody; one juvenile is still missing.

Police are investigating whether this was planned or happened in the heat of the moment during a confrontation.