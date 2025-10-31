17-year-old girl, 4 friends kill mother over relationship scolding
In Bengaluru, a 17-year-old girl and four male friends, including a 13-year-old boy, have been accused of killing her mother, Netravathi (34), after she confronted them about her daughter's relationship.
Police say the group strangled Netravathi with a towel on October 25, then tried to cover it up by hanging her from a ceiling fan to make it look like suicide.
Initially, it was treated as an unnatural death
The crime was discovered on October 27 when Netravathi's sister found her in an unnatural position and called police.
At first, it was treated as an unnatural death, but things changed when the daughter went missing.
After being found and questioned, she admitted to her involvement, along with her boyfriend and three other minors.
Most of those involved are now in custody; one juvenile is still missing.
Police are investigating whether this was planned or happened in the heat of the moment during a confrontation.