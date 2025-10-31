Next Article
Cyclone Montha: 3 killed, 5 injured in Darjeeling road accident
India
A heartbreaking accident on the Darjeeling-Kurseong road left three people dead after their car slid off a rain-soaked road and plunged into a gorge near Sonada Eight Mile.
Police suspect that the heavy downpour from Cyclone Montha made the mountain roads extremely slippery, contributing to the accident.
Two people died at the scene, while another passed away later in hospital.
Red alert issued for Darjeeling
Five others, including the driver, were seriously hurt and are now being treated in hospital—thanks in large part to quick help from local residents who rushed to assist with rescue efforts.
With Cyclone Montha still causing heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a red alert for Darjeeling and urged everyone to stay extra cautious on the roads.