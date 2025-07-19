App cab drivers suspend strike until July 22
App-based cab drivers in Mumbai, Pune, and other Maharashtra cities have hit pause on their strike until July 22, 2025.
After a week of disrupted rides, they're giving the government a few days to respond to their demands—so for now, your app rides are back.
Drivers' demands
Drivers want fare equality with traditional black-and-yellow taxis, a ban on bike taxis from apps, limits on new taxi and auto permits, and better protections through a welfare board and new gig worker laws.
Talks with state officials are ongoing; if nothing changes by July 22, the strike could return.
What to expect
While the strike is suspended, all app cabs will charge government-set meter fares instead of those unpredictable surge prices.
The drivers' union suggests using onlymeter.in to check your fare and avoid getting overcharged.