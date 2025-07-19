Next Article
Punjab proposes life term for sacrilege in new bill
Punjab introduced a tough new bill to crack down on sacrilege—meaning acts like burning or damaging holy books such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran.
If found guilty, people could face 10 years to life in prison and fines up to ₹10 lakh.
This bill is a big deal because it fills a legal gap and aims to prevent religious tensions that have flared up in Punjab before.
Attempting or helping someone commit sacrilege can also land you three to five years in jail.
Only senior police officers will handle these cases, and the state hopes this move will better protect religious sentiments across all communities.
As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann put it, it's landmark legislation for stricter accountability.