Punjab proposes life term for sacrilege in new bill

Attempting or helping someone commit sacrilege can land you in jail

This bill is a big deal because it fills a legal gap and aims to prevent religious tensions that have flared up in Punjab before.

Attempting or helping someone commit sacrilege can also land you three to five years in jail.

Only senior police officers will handle these cases, and the state hopes this move will better protect religious sentiments across all communities.

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann put it, it's landmark legislation for stricter accountability.