US arrest of fugitive linked to Babbar Khalsa: Key facts
Pavittar Singh Batala, a longtime fugitive tied to the banned group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), was caught by the FBI in California on July 11, 2024.
The raid, which involved SWAT teams, also led to seven others being detained and a stash of illegal weapons and cash being seized.
Batala is now facing extradition to India.
Batala's links to BKI and Indian agencies' crackdown
BKI is labeled a terrorist organization in India and several other countries for pushing for an independent Sikh state through violence.
Batala faces serious charges including terror conspiracy, kidnapping, torture, and arms trafficking linked to BKI's activities in Punjab.
Indian agencies have been ramping up raids across Punjab and Haryana as part of their wider effort to stop Khalistani groups operating from abroad.
