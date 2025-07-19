Illegal immigrant lived as 'Neha' for 10 years in India
Abdul Kalam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, was detained in Bhopal after living for nearly a decade as "Neha," a transgender woman.
He entered India illegally at a young age, with sources mentioning both age 10 and age 17, spent years in Mumbai, and later joined the hijra community in Bhopal.
Using help from local agents, he got fake Indian documents like Aadhaar and a passport.
Police are now verifying his gender
Kalam used his forged identity to travel abroad and move frequently within India.
Police are now verifying his gender and looking into whether he's part of a larger network helping illegal immigrants get fake documents.
Two locals suspected of assisting him are being questioned, and authorities have started deportation proceedings while digging deeper into possible connections across India and Bangladesh.