Bihar adds 12,800 new polling stations—Details here

No more than 1,200 voters per station

The Election Commission wants no polling station to serve more than 1,200 voters (unless there's a special reason), so this expansion helps keep things manageable.

With almost 8 crore registered voters in Bihar—but over 41 lakh missing from their listed addresses—the hope is that these changes will make elections smoother and more accurate for everyone.

The revision wraps up by July 25 and already covers almost all voters.