Bihar adds 12,800 new polling stations—Details here
Big update for voters in Bihar—over 12,800 new polling stations have just been added, taking the total to nearly 91,000 across the state.
This is all about making it simpler for people to cast their votes, with most new stations set up at familiar spots or close by.
No more than 1,200 voters per station
The Election Commission wants no polling station to serve more than 1,200 voters (unless there's a special reason), so this expansion helps keep things manageable.
With almost 8 crore registered voters in Bihar—but over 41 lakh missing from their listed addresses—the hope is that these changes will make elections smoother and more accurate for everyone.
The revision wraps up by July 25 and already covers almost all voters.