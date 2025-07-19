Delhi to Gurugram in 15 minutes? High-speed tunnel proposed India Jul 19, 2025

Imagine getting from central Delhi to Gurugram in the time it takes to grab a coffee—no more hour-long traffic jams.

The government is planning a high-speed tunnel between Talkatora Stadium and Gurugram, aiming to cut travel time down to just 10-15 minutes.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that a feasibility study is underway, with the project expected to cost around ₹30,000 crore-₹40,000 crore.