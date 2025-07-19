Delhi to Gurugram in 15 minutes? High-speed tunnel proposed
Imagine getting from central Delhi to Gurugram in the time it takes to grab a coffee—no more hour-long traffic jams.
The government is planning a high-speed tunnel between Talkatora Stadium and Gurugram, aiming to cut travel time down to just 10-15 minutes.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that a feasibility study is underway, with the project expected to cost around ₹30,000 crore-₹40,000 crore.
Tunnel part of ₹1 trillion plan to solve traffic issues
This tunnel isn't just a one-off—it's part of a huge ₹1 trillion plan to untangle Delhi-NCR's traffic mess.
The route is heavily trafficked, and skipping NH-48 and MG Road could be life-changing for anyone who dreads rush hour.
Consultant figuring out best route, technical details now
A consultant is figuring out the best route and technical details now.
There are still hurdles like land and environmental clearances, but once built, this tunnel will work alongside new expressways and metro lines—making city travel way less stressful for everyone.