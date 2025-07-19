Delhi: 2 suspected members of Irani gang arrested in shootout
Two suspected members of the Irani gang, Murtaza Ali (38) and Siraj Ali (40), were arrested by Delhi Police and the Special Task Force after a short but tense shootout near Indraprastha Park on July 18-19.
The pair, who came from Bhopal, fired at police when stopped on a stolen bike—one bullet even hit an officer's bulletproof jacket—before being shot in the leg and taken into custody.
Murtaza had 46 cases against him across 3 states
Police say the two had come to Delhi planning armed robberies, with Murtaza already facing 46 cases across three states.
Officers recovered pistols, ammo, and the stolen motorcycle at the scene.
Both men are now in hospital for their injuries while police continue searching for other gang members.
The case is ongoing as authorities work to crack down on organized crime in Delhi.