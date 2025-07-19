Assam violence: 21 arrested as opposition demands judicial inquiry
An eviction drive in Assam's Goalpara district initially took place earlier this week, and subsequent violence occurred on Thursday when police and forest officials tried to clear over 140 hectares of land in the Paikan Reserve Forest.
Locals from Bidyapara and Betbari resisted, leading to clashes that left a 19-year-old man dead, several injured—including another resident and security personnel—and the area tense.
Arrests made after violence
Police arrested 21 people after the violence, using eyewitness accounts and video footage. Some suspects are still missing, so search efforts have ramped up.
Authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions to keep things calm.
The state government says the eviction was legal and needed to protect forest land, but opposition parties are pushing for a judicial inquiry into the police response, accusing officials of using too much force.
```