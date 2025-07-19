Next Article
Hyderabad flooded after surprise rainstorm; commuters stranded
A surprise rainstorm hit Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, flooding major areas like Chandrayangutta, Tarnaka, and Gachibowli.
Streets quickly turned into streams, and traffic slowed to a crawl.
Many people on two-wheelers ended up sheltering under Metro stations because visibility got so bad.
JBS Junction 'like a river'
One commuter said the road at JBS Junction "was like a river," and he had to push his bike through ankle-deep water.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police and Disaster Response Force jumped in to clear fallen branches and manage the mess, but tech corridors still saw heavy jams.
Hyderabad police kept everyone posted with live updates on X about delays and detours.