Next Article
Delhi: Street food vendor dies in accident
Rahul Rathore, a young street food vendor from Uttam Nagar, lost his life in a road accident on Friday evening.
While riding his two-wheeler in Janakpuri, he tried to avoid a pedestrian but ended up crashing into a road divider.
Police got the call around 5:45pm.
Rahul was found unconscious
When police arrived, Rahul was found unconscious and badly injured. He was taken to the hospital but sadly couldn't be saved.
As Deputy Commissioner Vichitra Veer shared, Rahul was declared brought dead.
Police are now checking CCTV footage and have started legal proceedings. A post-mortem will help clarify exactly what happened.