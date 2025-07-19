Kutch CRPF constable arrested for murdering live-in partner India Jul 19, 2025

A CRPF constable, Dileep Dangachiya, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, Aruna Natu Jadav, by strangulation after a fight at their home in Kutch, Gujarat, on Friday night.

Jadav, an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Anjar Police Station, had been living with Dangachiya since 2021 after they met on Instagram.

The next day, Dangachiya turned himself in at the same police station where Jadav worked.