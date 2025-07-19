Next Article
Kutch CRPF constable arrested for murdering live-in partner
A CRPF constable, Dileep Dangachiya, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, Aruna Natu Jadav, by strangulation after a fight at their home in Kutch, Gujarat, on Friday night.
Jadav, an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Anjar Police Station, had been living with Dangachiya since 2021 after they met on Instagram.
The next day, Dangachiya turned himself in at the same police station where Jadav worked.
Police investigating relationship history
Police have registered a murder case and are investigating what led to this tragic incident.
They're looking into the couple's relationship history and the argument that escalated fatally.
Deputy Superintendent Mukesh Chaudhary confirmed legal action is underway as officers work to understand the motive behind the crime.
