July 2023 to see above-normal rainfall, alerts in these states
The IMD says July 2023 will see more rain than usual—over 106% of the typical average.
Thanks to an early and active monsoon, there's already been a 9% surplus since June, which has helped boost crop planting by over 6%.
But this rainfall isn't spread out evenly across the country.
Red alert in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan; floods in Arunachal Pradesh
Heavy rains mean serious weather alerts: red warnings are out for northern Kerala and Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, with orange alerts in parts of West Bengal and Rajasthan.
Some places are really feeling it—Arunachal Pradesh is dealing with landslides that have cut off major roads, Rajasthan has flood-like scenes, and Uttar Pradesh reported 18 rain-related deaths in just one day.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to stay updated and stay safe.
