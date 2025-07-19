Himesh's Cap Mania Tour: Traffic advisory for Delhi shows India Jul 19, 2025

Himesh Reshammiya is bringing his Cap Mania Tour to Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on July 19 and 20, with shows from 3pm to 10pm both days.

If you're planning to be out, heads up: major roads like IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot will likely be packed between noon and midnight.