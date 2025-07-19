Next Article
Himesh's Cap Mania Tour: Traffic advisory for Delhi shows
Himesh Reshammiya is bringing his Cap Mania Tour to Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on July 19 and 20, with shows from 3pm to 10pm both days.
If you're planning to be out, heads up: major roads like IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot will likely be packed between noon and midnight.
What to expect on the roads
Busses and heavy vehicles won't be allowed near Rajghat or IP Marg during event hours.
Only cars with valid parking labels can use stadium parking via MGM Road—otherwise, no luck.
Stadium entry is through specific gates (07 & 08 via Velodrome Road; Gates 16, 18, 21-23 via MGM Road).
No parking on parts of Ring Road either, so plan ahead if you want a smooth evening.