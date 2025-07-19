Next Article
Bhopal school ceiling falls on student, highlights state education crisis
A student at PM Shri Maharani Laxmibai Girls School, Bhopal, was injured when part of the classroom ceiling collapsed during class on Saturday morning.
Thankfully, she got first aid and was sent home safely.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV.
More than 1,000 schools in MP still in bad shape
The principal had already flagged the weak ceilings after heavy rains, but repairs were underway in parts of the school, though not in the affected classroom.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off—over 1,000 schools in Madhya Pradesh are still running in pretty bad shape.
Many schools lack basics like electricity and proper toilets
This accident shines a light on deeper issues: many schools here don't have basics like electricity or proper toilets, and lots are short-staffed.
It's not just about comfort—it's about safety and getting a decent education.