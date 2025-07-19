Next Article
Kota student found dead in rental, parents pressure linked
Atharv Saxena, an 18-year-old Class 12 student from Bundi, was found dead by hanging in his Kota rental on July 19, 2025.
Police believe it's a suicide, possibly linked to ongoing parental pressure about alleged smoking—something Atharv had denied.
He lived with his mom and younger brother, while his dad worked in Bundi and visited weekly.
Note found at the scene
Police say they found a note where Atharv shared his frustration over constant complaints about smoking but didn't blame anyone directly.
A case for unnatural death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The investigation is still ongoing, with police looking into all possible factors.
The family is cooperating as they process this difficult loss.