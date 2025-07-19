CJI, SC judges plant trees in Delhi Ridge
On Saturday, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and 20 Supreme Court judges rolled up their sleeves for a massive tree-planting drive in Delhi Ridge.
This was part of Van Mahotsav 2025 and the nationwide "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign, showing that even the country's top legal minds are getting their hands dirty for the environment.
Gavai reminded everyone that forests aren't just nice to look at—they're crucial for both our future and right now.
Delhi government aims to plant 1 crore saplings this year
CJI Gavai put it simply: protecting forests helps fight Delhi's pollution, especially when air quality drops in October.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a team effort, saying everyone needs to pitch in if we want cleaner air and more green spaces.
The Delhi government is aiming high—planting saplings this year—to boost biodiversity and make city life healthier for all of us.