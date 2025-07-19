CJI, SC judges plant trees in Delhi Ridge India Jul 19, 2025

On Saturday, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and 20 Supreme Court judges rolled up their sleeves for a massive tree-planting drive in Delhi Ridge.

This was part of Van Mahotsav 2025 and the nationwide "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign, showing that even the country's top legal minds are getting their hands dirty for the environment.

Gavai reminded everyone that forests aren't just nice to look at—they're crucial for both our future and right now.