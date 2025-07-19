Next Article
Tibetan communities celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday in Mysuru
Tibetan communities in Karnataka are throwing a two-day celebration for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, kicking off the 'Year of Compassion' at Kalamandira this weekend.
The Central Tibetan Administration is calling this special observance the 90th birthday 'Ghoton,' and it'll continue all year, from July 2025 to July 2026.
Event includes exhibitions, performances, and gratitude from monks
The event brings together Tibetan settlements like Lugsung Samdupling and Dekyi Larso for exhibitions on the Dalai Lama's teachings, Buddhist art displays, and traditional performances.
Monks shared their gratitude to India and Karnataka for decades of support—especially remembering S. Nijalingappa, who helped welcome Tibetans back in the '60s.