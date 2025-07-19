Tibetan communities celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday in Mysuru India Jul 19, 2025

Tibetan communities in Karnataka are throwing a two-day celebration for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, kicking off the 'Year of Compassion' at Kalamandira this weekend.

The Central Tibetan Administration is calling this special observance the 90th birthday 'Ghoton,' and it'll continue all year, from July 2025 to July 2026.