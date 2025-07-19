Next Article
Odisha: 30 injured as bus hits parked truck on highway
A late-night bus ride from Bhubaneswar to Howrah took a rough turn when the bus crashed into a parked truck on NH-60 near Basta, Odisha.
About 30 people were hurt, with nine in serious condition.
There were around 60 passengers on board at the time.
Rescue teams arrived fast to help everyone out. Those badly injured were taken straight to Balasore hospital, while others got first-aid at a local clinic.
Police also arranged new rides for passengers so they could keep moving without too much delay.