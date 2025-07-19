Houthi attack on ship: Keralite man speaks to family after days India Jul 19, 2025

Anilkumar Raveendran, a 52-year-old security officer from Kerala, is safe after surviving a Houthi rebel attack on the MV Eternity C in the Red Sea.

After nearly two weeks with no contact, he finally called his family from Yemen in the early hours of Friday and again on Friday evening.

The Indian Embassy is now working to bring him home.