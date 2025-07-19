Houthi attack on ship: Keralite man speaks to family after days
Anilkumar Raveendran, a 52-year-old security officer from Kerala, is safe after surviving a Houthi rebel attack on the MV Eternity C in the Red Sea.
After nearly two weeks with no contact, he finally called his family from Yemen in the early hours of Friday and again on Friday evening.
The Indian Embassy is now working to bring him home.
Raveendran spoke to his family twice in 1 day
Raveendran was first saved by a fishing boat before being handed over to Yemeni authorities.
He spoke to his family twice in one day, reassuring them he was okay. Hearing his voice brought huge relief after days of worry.
Attack on MV Eternity C
The MV Eternity C, carrying 25 crew members from several countries, was attacked while heading to Israel.
Four crew members lost their lives and several were injured, but 10—including another Keralite—were rescued.