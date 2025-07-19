Next Article
Chandan Mishra shooting: Police suspend 5 officers, serve notices to suspects
Big update in the Chandan Mishra case: police have served notices to three main suspects after Mishra was shot inside a Patna hospital ICU on July 17 while he was there for medical treatment.
The attack, caught on CCTV, happened while Mishra was out on parole.
Cops still searching for all 5 people linked to murder
Cops are still searching for all five people linked to the murder, with special teams working across different locations. Authorities say they've also identified others who helped the suspects.
In a move toward accountability, five local police officers have been suspended for not doing their jobs properly during the incident.