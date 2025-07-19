Family dispute: Man kills grandmother while defending himself in UP India Jul 19, 2025

In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a 65-year-old woman named Mannu Devi lost her life after stepping in to stop a heated argument between her grandson Manvendra and his aunt on Friday night.

The conflict began when Manvendra came home drunk around 10:30pm and started fighting with his aunt.

When Mannu Devi tried to break up the fight, Manvendra attacked her with a sharp weapon.