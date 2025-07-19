Next Article
Family dispute: Man kills grandmother while defending himself in UP
In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a 65-year-old woman named Mannu Devi lost her life after stepping in to stop a heated argument between her grandson Manvendra and his aunt on Friday night.
The conflict began when Manvendra came home drunk around 10:30pm and started fighting with his aunt.
When Mannu Devi tried to break up the fight, Manvendra attacked her with a sharp weapon.
Manvendra locked the house from outside and ran away
After the attack, Manvendra locked the house from outside and ran away. Sadly, Mannu Devi didn't survive her injuries.
Police arrived at the scene on Saturday morning and quickly arrested Manvendra.
A murder case has been registered against him, and investigators are still looking into what led to this tragic family dispute.