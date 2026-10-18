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Home / News / India News / Army officer's wife held for allegedly sharing information with spies
Army officer's wife held for allegedly sharing information with spies
The accused was reportedly lured into an 'intellectual trap'

Army officer's wife held for allegedly sharing information with spies

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
05:32 pm
What's the story

The wife of a senior Army officer in Jammu and Kashmir has been charged by the local police for allegedly sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives, NDTV reported. The accused, who lives in Telangana but is currently residing under the Gandhi Nagar Police Station jurisdiction in Jammu, reportedly fell victim to an "intellectual trap," according to cited investigators. She was led to believe that she was interacting with academicians when they were actually Chinese intelligence operatives.

Legal proceedings

Legal action taken against accused

An FIR has been filed at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station as FIR No. 290/2026.

The charges include Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 3 pertains to offenses related to collecting or communicating information harmful to national security, while Section 5 deals with wrongful communication and handling of protected information.

Information sharing

Chinese operatives posed as academicians

Preliminary investigations reveal that the woman was approached by Chinese operatives posing as academicians.

They made her write articles on strategic and operational subjects for publication, initially focusing on environmental and geopolitical issues before shifting to defense-related topics.

Investigators suspect she unknowingly fell into an "intellectual trap," unaware that those approaching her were actually operatives attempting to extract sensitive information.

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Ongoing probe

Investigation underway to ascertain details

The police have not publicly disclosed further details about the alleged communications or any material recovered. The investigation is still underway to determine how she came into contact with foreign operatives.

The exact nature of documents collected and identities of suspected foreign contacts remain undisclosed as authorities continue their probe into this matter.

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