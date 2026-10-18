Army officer's wife held for allegedly sharing information with spies

An FIR has been filed at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station as FIR No. 290/2026.

The charges include Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 3 pertains to offenses related to collecting or communicating information harmful to national security, while Section 5 deals with wrongful communication and handling of protected information.