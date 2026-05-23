Army probes Ladakh helicopter crash injuring Major General Sachin Mehta

Safety concerns renewed over Cheetah fleet

This crash has put the spotlight back on the aging Cheetah fleet, which has been flying tough missions since the 1970s.

Despite their crucial role in high-altitude areas, these helicopters have seen more than 30 pilot deaths since 2017 as claimed by AWAG due to ongoing safety concerns.

HAL's newer Light Utility Helicopter is meant to replace them, but delays mean the old choppers are still being used for now.