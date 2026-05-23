Army probes Ladakh helicopter crash injuring Major General Sachin Mehta
A Cheetah helicopter carrying Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta and two pilots crashed in Ladakh on May 20. All three survived with injuries.
The Army is looking into what caused the accident, considering technical, mechanical, and environmental factors.
Safety concerns renewed over Cheetah fleet
This crash has put the spotlight back on the aging Cheetah fleet, which has been flying tough missions since the 1970s.
Despite their crucial role in high-altitude areas, these helicopters have seen more than 30 pilot deaths since 2017 as claimed by AWAG due to ongoing safety concerns.
HAL's newer Light Utility Helicopter is meant to replace them, but delays mean the old choppers are still being used for now.
Army says viral crash video misleading
The Army also called out a viral video linked to the crash as "fake and misleading," saying it was part of an effort to spread false stories about them.