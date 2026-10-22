Man arrested for sharing AI-generated video showing Vidhana Soudha exploding 

The video went viral before the account was deactivated.

The police discovered the video during routine digital surveillance and registered a First Information Report (FIR) after its detection.

They traced the account through Internet Protocol (IP) logs and other digital footprints, leading them to Shoiab.

Shoiab is currently in custody and is being questioned about his motive behind posting the video.

The police are also investigating if anyone else was involved in creating or editing the AI-generated footage.