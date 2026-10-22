Man arrested for sharing AI-generated video showing Vidhana Soudha exploding
What's the story
Bengaluru police have arrested Hazrat Ali Shoiab, a 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, for allegedly creating and sharing an AI-generated video of a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the video was posted on an Instagram account named jnx_king_h_g. The post featured footage of Vidhana Soudha's exterior followed by AI-generated effects of a large explosion inside the building with the caption "Vidhanasabha Uda Diya Bam se."
Twitter Post
Video that landed man in trouble
Hazrat Ali from Bihar is arrested for posting AI video of destroying Vidhan Soudha with explosion pic.twitter.com/qZkhMiurd2— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 21, 2026
Investigation progress
Video went viral before account deactivated
The video went viral before the account was deactivated.
The police discovered the video during routine digital surveillance and registered a First Information Report (FIR) after its detection.
They traced the account through Internet Protocol (IP) logs and other digital footprints, leading them to Shoiab.
Shoiab is currently in custody and is being questioned about his motive behind posting the video.
The police are also investigating if anyone else was involved in creating or editing the AI-generated footage.