Kolkata stampede: 7 people arrested, including puja committee members
What's the story
Seven people have been arrested in connection with a deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Chorbagan Durga Puja, which is one of the most popular events during the festival. The stampede left 19 people dead and injured several others.
Arrest details
Who are the accused
Among those arrested are Raj Kumar Sewda, Secretary of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, and Vice President Santanu Dubey.
Other arrests include Biplab Mukherjee, who was working on the bamboo structure construction; Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were in charge of crowd control; and private security personnel Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.
CM's statement
CM Adhikari blames announcement for stampede
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has blamed an announcement by the puja organizers for triggering the stampede.
"According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organizers," he said.
The exact content of this announcement is still unclear.
Additional factors
Whistle may have added to chaos: Adhikari
Adhikari also mentioned that family members of two victims claimed a whistle blown by private security guards may have added to the chaos.
The Chief Minister has urged all theme-based Durga Puja organizers to ensure proper lighting and adequate entry-exit gates at venues.
"Lives of people are more valuable than themes," Adhikari added.
Ongoing investigation
Forensic teams at stampede site
The site of the stampede has been handed over to forensic experts, the police Special Task Force (STF), and the Fire Brigade for a detailed investigation.
Adhikari also announced that all official programs, including those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been postponed in light of this tragedy.
Major Durga Puja organizers across Kolkata have been asked to temporarily close their pandals as a precautionary measure.