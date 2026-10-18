Kolkata stampede: 7 people arrested, including puja committee members

Among those arrested are Raj Kumar Sewda, Secretary of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, and Vice President Santanu Dubey.

Other arrests include Biplab Mukherjee, who was working on the bamboo structure construction; Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were in charge of crowd control; and private security personnel Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.