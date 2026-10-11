Viral video showing protester being assaulted goes viral: 4 arrested
What's the story
The Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video that allegedly shows a protester being assaulted. The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, including handles linked to the Indian Youth Congress, All India Students' Association (AISA), and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). These handles associated with those groups also circulated posters targeting the individuals seen allegedly assaulting the woman in the video.
Investigation details
No formal complaints have been received yet
The incident is said to have occurred on DDU Marg, under the Kamla Market police station.
In the video, four men are shown assaulting protesters near the pavement.
Despite no formal complaints from the alleged victim or any other party, police were alerted that the accused might flee Delhi-NCR during the night.
Twitter Post
The video shared by Congress party
दिल्ली पुलिस के सामने BJP-RSS के गुंडे प्रोटेस्टर्स को मार रहे हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) October 10, 2026
मोदी-शाह ने पूरे देश में गुंडाराज कायम कर दिया है।
वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि गुंडे एक लड़की को जमीन पर गिराकर मार रहे हैं और पुलिस तमाशा देख रही है। pic.twitter.com/cBDjcNtv5Q
Arrest details
All 4 accused men have been identified
"In view of the viral nature of the video and the possibility of the accused absconding," they were discreetly traced and arrested, a police communication stated.
The arrested men have been identified as Raman Saini (50), Vivekanand alias Vivek (32), Kapil Kumar (27), and Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu (35).
The police communication stated that further necessary action could be taken during the day, as required.