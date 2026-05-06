Arunachal Pradesh protesters demand Pema Khandu resign over CBI probe
India
Big news from Arunachal Pradesh: protesters want Chief Minister Pema Khandu to step down after the Supreme Court asked the CBI to look into public works contracts linked to his family over the past decade.
The idea is that Khandu's resignation would help keep the investigation fair and transparent.
Khandu backs probe, ACS demand accountability
Khandu says he's got nothing to hide, fully supports the CBI probe, and believes "the truth will come out, doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega."
Meanwhile, ACS leaders stress their demand isn't about politics: they just want accountability.
They also say Khandu could return if cleared, but stepping aside now is key for public trust.