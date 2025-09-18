Next Article
Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary' cover sparks beedi ad controversy
India
Arundhati Roy's latest release, "Mother Mary Comes to Me," is facing a legal challenge in Kerala.
The reason? The cover photo shows Roy smoking a beedi, and someone's taken it to court, saying it breaks India's tobacco advertising law.
But here's the twist: while the law bans cigarette ads, beedis aren't technically included under that rule.
Petitioner says it's 'intellectual arrogance'
The petitioner called the cover "intellectual arrogance" and claims it acts as an indirect ad for tobacco.
Even though there's a disclaimer on the back saying it doesn't promote smoking, the High Court wants the central government to weigh in.
The question remains—does showing someone with a beedi count as advertising, or is this just artistic expression?