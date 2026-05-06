Ashok Kharat in custody over 50L/cr plot sold for 5.5L/cr
India
Ashok Kharat, the main suspect in a massive Shirdi land scam and fraud at Samata Credit Society, has been sent to police custody until May 9, 2026.
He was arrested for allegedly buying a ₹50 crore plot for just ₹5.5 crore.
His wife Kalpana is also wanted but has not been found yet.
Police probe 5.52L/cr, 100 Samata accounts
Police are now tracing where the ₹5.52 crore used in the deal came from and whether it was reported to tax authorities.
They are also looking into suspicious transactions linked to both Kharats and 100 accounts at Samata Credit Society, possibly involving insiders.
Kalpana's request for anticipatory bail was denied as the search for her continues.