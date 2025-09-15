Next Article
Assam earthquake: Viral video shows nurses shielding newborns earns respect
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Assam recently, with tremors felt in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur too.
But what really caught everyone's attention was a viral video showing nurses calmly shielding newborns in a hospital as the quake hit—earning them widespread respect online for their steady nerves.
PM Modi assures all necessary assistance from the Center
The video has sparked conversations about how crucial healthcare workers are during disasters, especially when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable.
While teams rushed to help after reports of injuries and damaged homes—including two girls hurt by a collapsed hostel ceiling—the spotlight has stayed on these nurses' dedication.
Helplines are now active, and PM Modi has assured all necessary assistance from the Centre.