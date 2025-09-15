Why India is building dam amid China's Tibet river diversion
India has initiated preparatory work and tendering for construction of the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, right after China started work on its own dam upstream in Tibet.
With a price tag of ₹17,069 crore and a target completion year of 2032, this project is all about protecting India's rivers from sudden water releases by China—and making sure we're prepared for any surprises.
How will the dam help India?
Once finished, the 278-meter-high Dibang dam will generate enough electricity to light up millions of homes each year and help control floods with its huge reservoir.
Plus, Arunachal Pradesh gets free power worth ₹700 crore annually—a big win for the state.
Leaders like Chief Minister Pema Khandu are keeping a close eye on progress because this dam isn't just about energy; it's a key move to keep India's water systems safe as river tensions with China continue.