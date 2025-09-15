Why India is building dam amid China's Tibet river diversion

How will the dam help India?

Once finished, the 278-meter-high Dibang dam will generate enough electricity to light up millions of homes each year and help control floods with its huge reservoir.

Plus, Arunachal Pradesh gets free power worth ₹700 crore annually—a big win for the state.

Leaders like Chief Minister Pema Khandu are keeping a close eye on progress because this dam isn't just about energy; it's a key move to keep India's water systems safe as river tensions with China continue.