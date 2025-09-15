Next Article
PM Modi to visit Bengal, Bihar on September 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal and Bihar on September 15, 2025.
He'll start in Kolkata by opening the 16th Combined Commanders's Conference, where top military and civilian leaders will gather under the theme "Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future."
In Purnia, Bihar, Modi will open a new terminal
In Purnia, Bihar, Modi will open a new terminal at Purnea Airport to make flying easier.
He's also launching ₹36,000 crore worth of projects—including a major thermal power plant in Bhagalpur and Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi River Link Project.
Expect announcements about new rail lines and train services too—all aimed at boosting connectivity and growth across Bihar.