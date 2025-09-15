PM Modi to visit Bengal, Bihar on September 15

In Purnia, Bihar, Modi will open a new terminal

In Purnia, Bihar, Modi will open a new terminal at Purnea Airport to make flying easier.

He's also launching ₹36,000 crore worth of projects—including a major thermal power plant in Bhagalpur and Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi River Link Project.

Expect announcements about new rail lines and train services too—all aimed at boosting connectivity and growth across Bihar.