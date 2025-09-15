IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Pune, surrounding areas India Sep 15, 2025

The IMD has put Mumbai, Thane, Raigad (Navi Mumbai), and Pune under an orange alert this Monday morning, warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.

Parts of Beed, Ahilyanagar, and Latur are also on watch.

The alert is in place until 10:00am.