IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Pune, surrounding areas
The IMD has put Mumbai, Thane, Raigad (Navi Mumbai), and Pune under an orange alert this Monday morning, warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.
Parts of Beed, Ahilyanagar, and Latur are also on watch.
The alert is in place until 10:00am.
Weekend rains waterlogged streets in Pune
Mumbai's Colaba got drenched with 88mm of rain overnight; Bandra and Byculla weren't far behind.
In Pune's Chinchwad area, weekend rains led to waterlogged streets and traffic jams.
IMD says more downpours could bring waterlogging. Residents are advised to stay alert and keep an eye on local updates.
Heavy rain expected in Pune through September 18
Heavy rain is expected in Pune and nearby areas through September 18.
Residents are being urged to stay prepared for more wet weather—and possible disruptions—for a few more days.