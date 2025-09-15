Next Article
Man kills father-in-law, 75, weeks after marriage in Kolkata
A 30-year-old man, Sanjit Das, has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father-in-law, Samik Kishore Gupta.
The incident happened on September 12 at Gupta's Golf Green home—just three weeks after Das married Gupta's daughter, Soumashree.
What led to the tragedy?
Police say a heated argument between Gupta and his daughter escalated when Das stepped in.
He allegedly pushed Gupta down the stairs twice, leading to fatal injuries.
The next morning, a neighbor found Gupta's body on the staircase landing.
Gupta's son Sujay was also found unconscious under a cot and rushed to hospital.
After investigating, police arrested Das, who has reportedly confessed.
Authorities are still looking into what led up to this tragedy.