IMD issues orange alert for Pune, warns of heavy rain

Rainwater has entered homes in some areas

The downpour has already led to waterlogged roads and traffic jams, making commutes a hassle.

With cloudy skies and temps between 20°C and 31°C expected to stick around, locals have been sharing their storm stories online—and some are even calling for school closures in view of the heavy rain.

More rain is likely through September 20, so it's smart to stay updated and plan ahead.