IMD issues orange alert for Pune, warns of heavy rain
Heads up, Pune! The IMD has put out an orange alert for Pune's ghats and other Maharashtra regions from September 15 to 18, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.
Chinchwad got hit with 69mm of rain over the weekend, while other spots like Shivajinagar and Talegaon saw lighter showers.
Rainwater has entered homes in some areas
The downpour has already led to waterlogged roads and traffic jams, making commutes a hassle.
With cloudy skies and temps between 20°C and 31°C expected to stick around, locals have been sharing their storm stories online—and some are even calling for school closures in view of the heavy rain.
More rain is likely through September 20, so it's smart to stay updated and plan ahead.