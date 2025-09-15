Next Article
Mumbai weather: Rain, cool breeze to return after 3-week break
Starting Monday, September 15, Mumbai will see steady rain and cooler weather—temperatures are set to dip to around 24.5°C.
Expect heavy showers through Tuesday, then lighter scattered rain midweek.
The weekend (September 19-20) will be less rainy but still sticky with high humidity.
IMD issues yellow alert for Monday
The good news: all this rain should help clear up the city's air, which has been hovering at a moderate AQI of 77 lately.
But heads-up—humidity will stay high (around 81%), so it might feel muggy.
Also, if you're heading out early in the week, plan for possible delays and low visibility; the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday due to heavy rainfall.