SC reserves verdict on President's reference about state bills' passage
The Supreme Court has reserved its opinion on President Droupadi Murmu's request for clarity about how and when the President and Governors should approve state Bills.
This all started after the Court ruled in April 2024 that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi took too long to sign off on 10 Bills, calling those delays unconstitutional and setting deadlines for such decisions.
Tug-of-war over who gets to set the rules
At the heart of it, there's a tug-of-war over who gets to set the rules—judges or the executive branch.
States say this new reference feels like a challenge to their authority, while the central government insists it just wants to clear up any confusion in the Constitution.
The outcome could seriously shape how much power Governors have versus elected state governments going forward.