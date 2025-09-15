India denies Sikh pilgrims' Pakistan trip for Guru Nanak's birthday

SGPC calls move violation of Sikh religious rights

The SGPC called this move a violation of Sikh religious rights and a break from decades-old tradition under the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.

For many Sikhs, visiting these heritage sites is deeply meaningful.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to issue visas and keeps its side of the Kartarpur Corridor open, though Indian authorities have closed access for their citizens—highlighting how differently both countries are handling religious visits right now.

This decision could further strain cultural ties and disappoint those hoping for people-to-people connections across borders.