India denies Sikh pilgrims' Pakistan trip for Guru Nanak's birthday
India has denied permission for a group of Sikh devotees to visit Pakistan in November 2025 for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, pointing to security concerns as tensions rise between the two countries.
The trip, organized by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), is usually a big tradition, with celebrations at Nankana Sahib—Guru Nanak's birthplace.
SGPC calls move violation of Sikh religious rights
The SGPC called this move a violation of Sikh religious rights and a break from decades-old tradition under the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.
For many Sikhs, visiting these heritage sites is deeply meaningful.
Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to issue visas and keeps its side of the Kartarpur Corridor open, though Indian authorities have closed access for their citizens—highlighting how differently both countries are handling religious visits right now.
This decision could further strain cultural ties and disappoint those hoping for people-to-people connections across borders.