Northern floods destroy crops just before harvest season

Over 4 lakh acres of farmland in Punjab underwater

About over four lakh acres of farmland in Punjab alone are underwater, especially in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala.

The IMD says more rain is likely this month too—right when farmers need to harvest or plant new crops.

On top of that, pest attacks and crop diseases are making things worse for yields across Punjab and Rajasthan.

Relief packages worth over ₹3,100 crore have been announced to help affected farmers get back on their feet.