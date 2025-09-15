Delhi government to launch new residential facilities for disabled, elderly

Visually impaired women can pursue higher education independently

The Atal Drishti Girls's Hostel near Delhi University can now host 96 visually impaired young women, helping them pursue higher education independently.

Over in Narela, the Atal Asha Home offers space for 220 intellectually disabled residents.

And in Paschim Vihar, the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home will provide care, meals, and activities for 96 elderly folks—all aiming to bring more dignity and comfort to those who need it most.