Delhi government to launch new residential facilities for disabled, elderly
On September 17, the Delhi government is rolling out brand new residential facilities for visually impaired students, people with intellectual disabilities, and senior citizens—timed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
These launches are part of Seva Pakhwada, a two-week campaign packed with 75 social welfare projects running through October 2.
Visually impaired women can pursue higher education independently
The Atal Drishti Girls's Hostel near Delhi University can now host 96 visually impaired young women, helping them pursue higher education independently.
Over in Narela, the Atal Asha Home offers space for 220 intellectually disabled residents.
And in Paschim Vihar, the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home will provide care, meals, and activities for 96 elderly folks—all aiming to bring more dignity and comfort to those who need it most.