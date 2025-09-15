Delhi to see final burst of monsoon rain next week
Delhi is set for its final burst of monsoon rain from September 17 to 19, according to weather experts.
After that, the monsoon is expected to withdraw sometime after September 22 or 23, as per forecasts.
For context, parts of western Rajasthan already started seeing the monsoon retreat earlier than usual on September 15.
What to expect this week
This week will feel pretty typical for late summer—think partly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around 35°C during the day and dropping to about 25°C at night.
Rain will be brief and light, so don't count on a major cool-down.
Air quality remains moderate (AQI near 108), which is decent by Delhi standards.
Tracking when the monsoon leaves helps farmers time their crops and lets city planners manage water better as we shift into drier days.