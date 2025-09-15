Delhi to see final burst of monsoon rain next week

What to expect this week

This week will feel pretty typical for late summer—think partly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around 35°C during the day and dropping to about 25°C at night.

Rain will be brief and light, so don't count on a major cool-down.

Air quality remains moderate (AQI near 108), which is decent by Delhi standards.

Tracking when the monsoon leaves helps farmers time their crops and lets city planners manage water better as we shift into drier days.