Delhi cop accused of molesting woman during raid
A woman from the northeastern community has accused Delhi Police ASI Virender Kumar of molestation during a raid at her Ashram shop on September 13, 2025.
Protesters allege the police carried out the raid without a warrant after a tip about illegal liquor sales, and police said they seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles of illicit liquor from shops in the area.
Kumar has been moved off duty
The incident led to protests by members of the northeastern community, who called for action against Kumar.
To keep things fair, he's been moved off duty while a woman sub-inspector was assigned to handle the complaint.
Senior officers met with protesters and promised a transparent probe.
The community also reached out for more support, raising concerns about cooperation from local police—though officials denied any lack of help.