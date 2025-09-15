Major flyover repairs coming to Delhi: Check routes, costs
Heads up, Delhi commuters: big road repairs are coming to major routes like Wazirabad, Outer Ring Road, and Mathura Road.
The PWD is starting work on key flyovers at Shastri Park, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Rani Jhansi, and Modi Mill—so expect some changes to your daily travel.
The exact start date isn't locked in yet since winter pollution rules could delay things.
₹803.39 crore upgrade for Delhi roads
Fixing the Shastri Park and Seelampur flyovers will cost ₹3.26 crore for the combined stretch, while the Modi Mill stretch gets ₹8.82 crore and Wazirabad flyover repairs will need ₹6.85 crore.
All this is part of a massive ₹803.39-crore upgrade for Delhi roads this year, funded by the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.
To keep traffic moving, most work will happen overnight with detours in place—plus extra signs and help from traffic police so your commute isn't totally derailed.