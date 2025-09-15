Major flyover repairs coming to Delhi: Check routes, costs

₹803.39 crore upgrade for Delhi roads

Fixing the Shastri Park and Seelampur flyovers will cost ₹3.26 crore for the combined stretch, while the Modi Mill stretch gets ₹8.82 crore and Wazirabad flyover repairs will need ₹6.85 crore.

All this is part of a massive ₹803.39-crore upgrade for Delhi roads this year, funded by the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

To keep traffic moving, most work will happen overnight with detours in place—plus extra signs and help from traffic police so your commute isn't totally derailed.