Explained: Why Delhi HC said grandchildren can't claim ancestral property
Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court made it clear: if your parent is alive when your grandparent passes away, you don't automatically get a share of that ancestral property.
This came up in a case about a Janakpuri house where the grandfather died without a will back in 1994.
The court said that under the Hindu Succession Act, the property goes directly to the children (like your mom or dad)—not straight to grandchildren.
Why this ruling is a big deal for Hindu families
If you've ever wondered about family inheritance drama, this ruling settles a big one for Hindu families.
Grandchildren only inherit if their own parent dies before the grandparent.
So unless your parent isn't around when your grandparent passes away, you can't claim their property just because you're next in line.
This judgment clears up confusion and could change how future family disputes play out.