Explained: Why Delhi HC said grandchildren can't claim ancestral property India Sep 15, 2025

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court made it clear: if your parent is alive when your grandparent passes away, you don't automatically get a share of that ancestral property.

This came up in a case about a Janakpuri house where the grandfather died without a will back in 1994.

The court said that under the Hindu Succession Act, the property goes directly to the children (like your mom or dad)—not straight to grandchildren.