Monsoon retreating from Chandigarh by September 25: IMD

What to expect in the coming days

IMD's Surender Paul explained that monsoon withdrawal starts in western Punjab before reaching Chandigarh.

Even with signs of retreat, Chandigarh got a surprise 28.5mm shower on Sunday thanks to easterly winds—while nearby states stayed mostly dry.

That rain nudged temperatures down just a bit: highs dipped from 33.9°C to 33.6°C; lows from 25.8°C to 24.8°C.

Looking ahead, clear skies are expected for the next three days with daytime temps around 33-35°C and nights at 24-26°C.

Rainfall should drop off after September 20—so get ready for drier days as monsoon season wraps up!