Monsoon retreating from Chandigarh by September 25: IMD
The monsoon is retreating from Rajasthan and is expected to exit Punjab and Gujarat in the next two to three days.
For Chandigarh, the rainy season usually ends by September 25, but this year it is expected a few days earlier if dry weather sticks around, humidity drops, and an anticyclonic system forms.
What to expect in the coming days
IMD's Surender Paul explained that monsoon withdrawal starts in western Punjab before reaching Chandigarh.
Even with signs of retreat, Chandigarh got a surprise 28.5mm shower on Sunday thanks to easterly winds—while nearby states stayed mostly dry.
That rain nudged temperatures down just a bit: highs dipped from 33.9°C to 33.6°C; lows from 25.8°C to 24.8°C.
Looking ahead, clear skies are expected for the next three days with daytime temps around 33-35°C and nights at 24-26°C.
Rainfall should drop off after September 20—so get ready for drier days as monsoon season wraps up!