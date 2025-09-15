Next Article
Will schools remain open on September 15? Find out
Most schools in India—including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and more—will be open as usual on September 15.
Even though it's Engineer's Day, there's no holiday for students.
The next big school breaks will be for Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra later this month.
If you're in a flood-affected area, keep an eye out for local updates about possible closures.
Flood-affected areas may still have closures
While most students will be back in class as usual, some regions are still dealing with floods or heavy rain.
For example, Jammu Division schools just reopened after nearly two weeks off; Punjab and Rajasthan are reviewing certain districts daily based on weather conditions.
Authorities say safety comes first—so stay tuned to local news if your area is affected.