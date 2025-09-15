Will schools remain open on September 15? Find out India Sep 15, 2025

Most schools in India—including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and more—will be open as usual on September 15.

Even though it's Engineer's Day, there's no holiday for students.

The next big school breaks will be for Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra later this month.

If you're in a flood-affected area, keep an eye out for local updates about possible closures.