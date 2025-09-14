Monsoon heads out: India got 107% of normal rainfall

Rainfall in different regions

While northwest, central, and southern India got drenched with extra rain, the east and northeast actually faced a 19.9% shortfall.

Between June 1 and September 14, rainfall totaled 846mm—higher than the long-term average—which helped farmers plant over 110 million hectares of crops.

Meanwhile, the IMD says more rain is likely soon in the northeast and Maharashtra as the monsoon continues its retreat.