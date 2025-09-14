Monsoon heads out: India got 107% of normal rainfall
India's southwest monsoon has started heading out from west Rajasthan, wrapping up earlier than usual this year.
The country got 107% of normal rainfall (7% above normal)—great news for kharif crop sowing and farm output, but not so great for some states where heavy rains damaged crops like paddy and cotton, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall in different regions
While northwest, central, and southern India got drenched with extra rain, the east and northeast actually faced a 19.9% shortfall.
Between June 1 and September 14, rainfall totaled 846mm—higher than the long-term average—which helped farmers plant over 110 million hectares of crops.
Meanwhile, the IMD says more rain is likely soon in the northeast and Maharashtra as the monsoon continues its retreat.