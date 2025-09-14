Supreme Court lays down dos and don'ts for DNA samples
The Supreme Court has just set clear rules for how police handle DNA samples in criminal investigations, following problems in a recent Tamil Nadu case: Kattavellai @ Devakar v. State of Tamil Nadu, where sloppy handling nearly undermined the evidence.
The goal? Make sure DNA collected at crime scenes actually holds up in court and doesn't get messed up along the way.
Key directions issued by SC
Now, every DNA sample has to be packaged right away with all the details—like FIR number and date—and sent to forensic labs within 48 hours.
If there's a delay, police need to explain why in writing.
Any changes to samples need trial court approval, and a special register will track each sample from collection through the entire case.
This is all about keeping things fair and making sure justice isn't derailed by technical slip-ups.