Supreme Court lays down dos and don'ts for DNA samples

Key directions issued by SC

Now, every DNA sample has to be packaged right away with all the details—like FIR number and date—and sent to forensic labs within 48 hours.

If there's a delay, police need to explain why in writing.

Any changes to samples need trial court approval, and a special register will track each sample from collection through the entire case.

This is all about keeping things fair and making sure justice isn't derailed by technical slip-ups.